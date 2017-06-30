Court filings: Huntsville suspect admitted terrorism plans; bond hearing set

We will continue to see tropical downpours with areas of showers and thunderstorms that develop and move across north Alabama and middle Tennessee.More >>
The Huntsville man accused in a terrorism investigation will have a bond hearing on July 5.More >>
A Scottsboro man is facing multiple charges of sex abuse after being arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday evening. Timothy Hess Hollis, 35, has been charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.More >>
As sad as it is, part of the issue when it comes to the nation’s opioid epidemic is all of the medical resources the overdoses are tying up.More >>
Huntsville authorities are checking an unknown substance in the water at Big Spring Park after a sheen was reported there late Thursday afternoon.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.More >>
Two people in their 60s were pulled from the plane and helicoptered to the hospital.More >>
