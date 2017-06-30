Court filings: HSV suspect admitted to terrorism plans; attorney pushes for bond

The attorney representing a Huntsville man accused in a terrorism investigation says prosecutors misread the Alabama rule concerning bail.More >>
A Scottsboro man is facing multiple charges of sex abuse after being arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday evening. Timothy Hess Hollis, 35, has been charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.More >>
Scattered showers are ongoing across the Valley this morning. The steadiest rain will stay over northeastern AL with showers more isolated in nature farther west.More >>
As sad as it is, part of the issue when it comes to the nation’s opioid epidemic is all of the medical resources the overdoses are tying up.More >>
Huntsville authorities are checking an unknown substance in the water at Big Spring Park after a sheen was reported there late Thursday afternoon.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
Lubbock police are actively searching for a man they say severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
