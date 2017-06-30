Court filings: HSV suspect admitted to terrorism plans; attorney pushes for bond

The attorney representing a Huntsville man accused in a terrorism investigation says prosecutors misread the Alabama rule concerning bail.

22-year-old Aziz Sayyed remains in the metro jail without bond. His attorney, Bruce Gardner, says holding him without bond is unconstitutional and the state has no legal authority to hold him.

READ MORE: Attorney says Huntsville terrorism suspect deserves bond

Prosecutors say Sayyed is a danger to the public, saying he is not only a danger but that he admitted to some of the accusations. Prosecutors say he confessed to planning to plant explosives in public buildings. And according to a court filing, Sayyed had the materials and chemicals needed to build an explosive devise.

The state says he made several indiscriminate threats to harm many innocent victims, and the threat to the public remains of "great and heightened concern."

Huntsville police and the FBI arrested Sayyed near Big Spring Park.earlier this month. Agents also searched an apartment where he stayed on Galaxy Way near Redstone Arsenal.

READ MORE: Police, FBI arrest Huntsville terrorism suspect

Sayyed's next court appearance is Aug. 2 in.Madison County.

WAFF 48 News legal expert Mark McDaniel said defendants are entitled to bond most of the time but there are exceptions. He said a judge can withhold bail in a capital murder case or or in a case that meets certain parameters.

McDaniel said the judge must now weigh the evidence collected by prosecutors to determine if Aziz Sayyed meets that criteria.

"It specifically says, there is a sentence in rule 7.2 that says if the defendant poses a real or present threat to others or the public the court can deny bond," McDaniel said.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48