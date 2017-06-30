Scottsboro man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Scottsboro man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Jackson County Sheriff)
JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A Scottsboro man is facing multiple charges of sex abuse after being arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday evening.

Timothy Hess Hollis, 35, has been charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Hollis was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center.

