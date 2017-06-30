SLIDESHOW: Recall Roundup June 2017

In case you missed any, here’s a list of products recalled in June 2017:

Company: Publix

Recalling: Tropical Medley mix

Reason: Listeria contamination

The grocery chain said it received notification from its supplier that the dried apricot used in the mix may be contaminated. These packages were sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Company: Britax Child Safety

Recalling: 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats

Reason: Defective clip can break, causing a choking hazard.

Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children, but no choking injuries were reported. The recall impacts various models made between Nov. 2015 and May 2017.

Company: United Pet Group

Recalling: Dog rawhide chews, various brands

Reason: Tainted with a cleaning compound

Some dogs have had diarrhea and vomiting as a reaction to the contaminant, with more severe cases requiring veterinary care. These products were sold nationwide.

Company: Overhill Farms

Recalling: Yummy Spoonfuls toddler food

Reason: Contaminated with bones

Overhill Farms is recalling nearly 55,000 pounds of chicken bites products that may contain bone. There have been no confirmed injuries from people eating the products. The impacted products were sold at stores nationwide.

Company: Conagra Brands

Recalling: Various brands of canned pasta, including Chef Boyardee

Reason: Mislabeling poses high-risk

Conagra is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products that were determined to contain milk, which was not listed on the labels. The USDA labeled the health risk as high.

Company: Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recalling: Mibelas 24 FE birth control pills

Reason: Packaging error

Lupin Pharmaceuticals says the impacted pills were packaged improperly, so the first four days of tablets labeled as active pills are placebos, which could result in unintended pregnancies as well as health issues for the mother and fetus.

Company: Harley-Davidson

Recalling: 45,589 motorcycles

Reason: Defect could cause oil leak

Harley-Davidson is recalling motorcycles with a potentially dangerous defect—a clamp that is supposed to fasten an engine oil cooler line may not have been properly installed. The recall affects motorcycles manufactured between June 2016 and May 2017.

Company: TNT

Recalling: Red, White & Blue Smoke fireworks

Reason: Premature explosions

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 36,000 units have been recalled because they can explode unexpectedly after being lit, posing burn and injury hazards to consumers. So far at least three people have been burned.

Company: Hyundai Motor Co.

Recalling: Approximately 600,000 vehicles worldwide

Reason: Various defects

Hyundai has recently issued two recalls, the first of which is impacts Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles manufactured from 2013 through 2017. Impacted models contain a secondary hood latch that may malfunction, causing the hood to open while the vehicles are in motion. The second recall impacts Genesis and Sonatas manufactured in 2015 and 2016. The parking break in these vehicles may not illuminate because of corrosion in the switch, creating a safety hazard.

Company: Mazda

Recalling: 307,000 vehicles

Reason: Defective parking break

Mazda is recalling Mazda 6 cards from the 2014-15 model years and the Mazda 3 from 2014-16. Impacted models have a parking break that may not release or could fail to hold the cars, increasing the risk of a crash. The problem is only in cards with a hand-operated parking brake level system.

Company: Target

Recalling: Three-drawer TV chests

Reason: Tip-over and entrapment hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled chests are unstable if they are not properly anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children.

Company: House of Thaller

Recalling: Hummus products

Reason: Listeria contamination

The House of Thaller is recalling packages of hummus sold with pine nut topping due to a possible listeria contamination. The impacted 10-ounce packages were distributed and sold nationwide between April and June 2017.

