Fireworks celebrations across the Tennessee Valley

Celebrate Independence Day 2017 at any of these events across the Tennessee Valley.

We’ll see you there!

HUNTSVILLE

U.S. Space & Rocket Center July 4th Celebration

Date: July 4

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Enjoy family-friendly activities and free admission during regular museum hours. There are no evening activities inside the park, but the Center will launch the city’s largest fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Providence Park Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Providence Place Apartment Homes

Live music courtesy of the U.S. Army Concert Band will set the mood as you enjoy the many restaurants and venues inside the community’s Entertainment District. Bring your own lawn chairs for sundown fireworks.

MADISON

Stars and Stripes Forever July 4th Celebration

Date: July 4

Time: 2-9 p.m.

Location: Dublin Park

There will be live entertainment, face painting, food vendors, games and inflatable activities until 7 p.m. Shuttle services will be available throughout the day until after the fireworks, which will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

DECATUR

51st Annual Spirit of America Festival

Date: July 4

Time: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Point Mallard, Decatur

An all-day celebration kicks off with the children’s bike parade at 10 a.m. Spend the day swimming in the wave pool or relaxing on the lazy river at Point Mallard Waterpark. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

ATHENS

Independence Day with Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 8:45 p.m.

Location: Athens High School

Sponsored by Athens-Limestone County Tourism, the Limestone County Commissioners and the City of Athens, fireworks will be held at the Athens High School football field at dusk—approximately 8:45 p.m.

2nd Annual Salem Freedom & Firework Festival

Date: July 4

Time: 3-9:30 p.m.

Location: Salem Farm Store (28965 AL Hwy 99 in Lester)

A corn-hole tournament begins at 3 p.m., with a concert featuring Trey Morgan, Lillian Glanton and Boomtown to follow at 4:30. Bring your lawn chair for fireworks at 9 p.m.

SAND MOUNTAIN

Fireworks in Guntersville

Date: July 4

Time: 9-10 p.m.

Location: Lake Guntersville

The City of Guntersville will host a fireworks show that will be synchronized with the patriot music broadcasted from WTWX 95.9 FM. Best viewing is from Civitan Park, along Lurleen B. Wallace Dr. and Hwy 69.

Smith Lake Park 4th of July Fireworks & Music Festival

Date: July 1

Time: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: Smith Lake Park

All-day entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors, camping, swimming, water slide, putt-putt golf and a fireworks display to end the day.

SHOALS

36th Annual Spirit of Freedom Celebration

Date: July 4

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Florence

The annual event at McFarland Park was briefly canceled this year, but local radio station KISS FM 102.7 stepped up to help generate the money necessary due to a lack of sponsorship funding. Come early to enjoy some live music—fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

8th Annual Jam on Sloss Lake

Date: July 4

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Russellville

Country legend Joe Diffie will headline a day-long celebration that begins with the Cotton Flats Cruisers Car Show. The festivities take place on the west side of Sloss Lake near the Lee Sports Complex, with fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

4th of July Celebration

Date: July 4

Time: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Rogersville

Live music, a popsicle eating contest and a Children’s Bike & Golf Parade are just a little bit of the family-friendly activities scheduled at Joe Wheeler State Park this year.

Inaugural Mayor’s Independence Festival

Date: July 1

Time: 6-11 p.m.

Location: Waterloo

Come to the Riverloop Amphitheatre to celebrate our nation’s independence with community, music, food and, of course, fireworks. Musical talent includes Bob Dorr & the Iowa Blues All-Stars, Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony and Kevin Burt.

Did we miss an event in your area? Let us know by emailing news@waff.com!

