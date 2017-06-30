1 injured in early morning house fire in Huntsville

Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews called to a house fire on South Plymouth Road just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators tell us at least one man was taken to the hospital with upper body burns.

Investigators tell us, the fire started in the front room and the house has as lot of damage.

Only one person was inside of the home at the time of the fire.

Investigators are going to the hospital to talk to the victim.

