Police search for gunman after woman shot in head in Decatur

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

Decatur police are on the scene of a shooting at Harrison Street.

Investigators tell us one woman was shot in the head and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Investigators are looking for a car in relation to shooting.

Neighbors tell us they were woken up by the flashing lights. 

Decatur police units are out searching around with flashlights.

A neighbor tells us he heard "about 7 shots", then someone running through his yard through an alleyway.

