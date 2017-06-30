Police search for gunman after woman shot in head in Decatur

Decatur police are on the scene of a shooting at Harrison Street.

Investigators tell us one woman was shot in the head and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Investigators are looking for a car in relation to shooting.

BREAKING: Neighbor: "I heard "about 7 shots, then someone running through his yard to an alleyway." DPD CSI here now on Harrison St @waff48 pic.twitter.com/y8LOYKhSik — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) June 30, 2017

Neighbors tell us they were woken up by the flashing lights.

Decatur police units are out searching around with flashlights.

We're on the 2200 block of Harrison St. SE in Decatur pic.twitter.com/QFLWCrN0XF — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) June 30, 2017

A neighbor tells us he heard "about 7 shots", then someone running through his yard through an alleyway.

