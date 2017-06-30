Gate 9 on Redstone Arsenal closing

Scattered showers are ongoing across the Valley this morning. The steadiest rain will stay over northeastern AL with showers more isolated in nature farther west.More >>
As sad as it is, part of the issue when it comes to the nation’s opioid epidemic is all of the medical resources the overdoses are tying up.More >>
Huntsville authorities are checking an unknown substance in the water at Big Spring Park after a sheen was reported there late Thursday afternoon.More >>
There is a renewed effort to find the man responsible for a murder in Guntersville nearly two decades ago.More >>
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has arrested two 18-year-olds in connection to multiple crimes.More >>
A police report says after the light turned green, Venus Williams' vehicle was struck when she cut in front of another vehicle trying to get through the intersection. A 78-year-old passenger in that vehicle later died from his injuries.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
