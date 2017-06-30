Gate 9 on Redstone Arsenal closing

If you need to get on or off Redstone Arsenal for the next few days, listen up.

Gate 9's inbound lanes are closing Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. and they won't open back up until Wednesday morning.

"We're shutting down Gate 9 for the weekend to move some equipment and structures from the old Gate 9 to the new Gate 9. We're also have to dig into the ground a little bit to install some of our barrier systems so that's going to require that we shut down the gate," said Chris Colster, Redstone Arsenal Spokesperson.

Gate 8 will be a 24-7 access point while this work is happening. Goss Road will only be closed for 24 hours, from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday.

All other gates will be operating under normal hours.

