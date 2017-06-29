Substance found in water at Big Spring Park

A substance was collected for testing from the water at Big Spring Park. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville authorities are checking an unknown substance in the water at Big Spring Park after a sheen was reported there late Thursday afternoon.

Capt. Frank McKinzie with Huntsville Fire & Rescue said booms were deployed in the water to collect the substance. A sample will be sent for testing by the state's Department of Environmental Management.

The substance doesn't seem to be affecting the animals at the park.

