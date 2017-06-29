Hiking safety tips - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Hiking safety tips

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Late Thursday morning, four boys were separated from their hiking group, causing a little bit of a panic at Monte Sano State Park. With summer temperatures and hiking increasing, here are some tips to keep you safe on the trails.

  • Try going hiking with a partner. If anything goes wrong, someone is there to get help.
  • If you do choose to hike alone, make sure to tell some your hiking plan.
  • Make sure that you are familiar with the area you are hiking in.
  • Take a map so it is easier to navigate the trails.
  • Make sure you have plenty of food and water for your trip.
  • If you have a group of kids, make sure that they don’t wonder to far from the group so you know where they are.
  • If you get in a situation where you are lost, Huntsville District Chief Tim Barnack says to stay calm and stay in the area that you are lost in. Search and rescue will be there to find you.

