Two arrested in Collinsville auto shop burglary

Two people are charged with stealing about $40,000 in tools and equipment from a Collinsville business.

32-year-old Jonathan Keith Weaver of Attalla and 25-year-old Ashley Nicole Pruitt of Pisgah are charged with burglary.

Collinsville police say Big Dog Auto & Tire Repair in Collinsville was burglarized in early March. Through detective work and with some help from the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, some of the stolen items were recovered from Etowah County.

“Trying to chase down leads on some of the stolen items where they may be located. We have some pretty good intel on where more items are at and we're trying to get more concrete evidence before we go through the search warrant process," said Collinsville Assistant Chief Rex Leath.

Leath believes more arrests are possible.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48