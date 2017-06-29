School board approves SRO for Jackson County Schools

The Jackson County school board has approved the use of a school resource officer. (Source: WAFF)

The Jackson County Schools Board of Education has approved the use of a school resource officer.

The superintendent said this is a big need for Jackson County Schools.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office will provide the school system with a uniformed SRO with car and gas. The officer will rotate through the schools.

The officer currently works part-time for sheriff's office at the courthouse door. This officer will move over to this role at the school and stay employed with sheriff's department.

The school board will reimburse the county commission for the service. The cost is estimated to be less than $30,000 per year.

Jackson County Schools had several SROs until grant money ran out in 2007. They have not had any SROs since.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48