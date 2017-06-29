Jackson County Schools getting school resource officer

The Jackson County school board has approved the use of a school resource officer. (Source: WAFF)

Jackson County Schools will finally have a school resource officer after 10 years of not having one for their system.

The Jackson County Schools Board of Education has approved the use of a school resource officer. The superintendent said this is a big need for Jackson County Schools.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office will provide the school system with a uniformed SRO with car and gas.

The officer will operate on a rotational schedule throughout the system's schools. Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said that schedule will not be released to the public.

"If something is going to take place at a school, we don't want the people to know where he's at so that they could go to another school," said Phillips.

The new school resource officer served the Jackson County Sheriff's Office for 25 years before retiring and working part time at the courthouse. He will move over to this role at the school and stay employed with sheriff's department.

The school board will reimburse the county commission for the service. The cost is estimated to be less than $30,000 per year.

Jackson County Schools had several SROs until grant money ran out in 2007. They have not had any SROs since.

