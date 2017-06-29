'American Idol' auditions coming to Alabama Music Hall of Fame in September

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has arrested two 18-year-olds in connection to multiple crimes.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will track across the area into the early evening hours.More >>
22-year-old Aziz Sayyed is being held in the Madison County jail on charges of supporting an act of terrorism. He's been there without bond since June 15.More >>
Half of the six public school districts in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties expect to see a decrease in Title I federal funding.More >>
Fourth of July weekend is quickly approaching, meaning many pool-goers are going to be flocking to the community pools. Here are some tips to keep you and your family safe.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Special Agents from the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) arrested Elijah Wilson, former Coordinator of the North Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers (NCMCS), after being indicted on two counts of embezzlement.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
A sinkhole swallowed a car in downtown St. Louis Thursday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
