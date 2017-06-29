'American Idol' auditions coming to Alabama Music Hall of Fame

"American Idol" will hold auditions at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in September.

The first round of auditions will be Sept. 7. They will last all day and into the night.

This will be the only venue in the state where hopefuls can try out to be the next "American Idol."

“We are so excited. It’s going to bring so many people to the Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia. There could be up to 200 people auditioning," said Alabama Music Hall of Fame manager Dixie Griffin.

Several Alabamians have already made names for themselves on the famous TV, such as Ruben Studdard, Taylor Hicks and Bo Bice.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48