Rape suspect among teens arrested in Limestone Co. school burglary

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has arrested two 18-year-olds in connection to multiple crimes.

Aaron Jade Brooks and Logan Bryant Thornton were arrested Thursday. Each is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass. Brooks is also charged with second-degree rape in an unrelated case.

The arrests stemmed from reports of forced entry to a portable classroom behind Owens Elementary School. The reports alleged that several males were trespassing on top of the school building. Investigators determined Brooks and Thornton were suspects.

Investigators developed probable cause that the two had burglarized the classroom building and a concession stand that had not yet been reported, and that they had damaged multiple areas of the school. Deputies say the damaged property included a window, several solar panels, light bulbs, cameras, a goldfish pond and a wooden rail. Little league baseballs and candy were also stolen out of the concession stand.

Deputies say Brooks told them that he had even caught some of the goldfish in the pond.

In an unrelated case, investigators also responded to Athens-Limestone Hospital on Wednesday to a report of an alleged rape of a 14-year old girl. Deputies say the girl told them Brooks had raped her early Wednesday morning. She said that she was staying at a friend’s house, and Brooks got into bed with her after 2:30 a.m., touched her in a sexual manner and raped her.

Brooks claimed the sex was consensual.

The investigation is ongoing.

