Attempted murder suspect rearrested after tailgating Town Creek police car

A man who was arrested in December and accused of shooting his wife in the head has been arrested again. Police in Town Creek said they found drugs and guns inside his car after initially pulling the man over for tailgating a Town Creek police patrol car.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Kenny Joe Waldrep, 51, of Muscle Shoals has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Waldrep was allegedly following a Town Creek patrol car too closely, according to the Times Daily. Then Waldrep was pulled over. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana during the traffic stop and found marijuana, crystal meth, pills, weapons and $3,900 cash in his possession.

Leighton police said that Waldrep has bonded out of jail.

Waldrep’s attempted murder charge is officially pending and has not gone to a grand jury. He had a preliminary hearing set last week, which was continued as requested by his defense attorney.

In that case, he’s accused of shooting his wife in December at their Leighton home. Waldrep’s wife, Terry, survived the shooting.

Leighton police said they will talk with the Colbert County district attorney, likely to see if they can get Waldrep’s bond revoked.

