US Senate candidate public forum in Huntsville Thursday

Can you name all 19 candidates running in the August 15 primary for the U.S. Senate Special Election?

Good news if you can’t, because seven of those lesser known candidates will be at a public forum on Thursday night at the Fellowship of Faith Church in North Huntsville.

Luther Strange, Mo Brooks, or Roy Moore will all be absent. But according to the NAACP, the point of this forum tonight is to give people a chance to meet some of the not-so-well-known candidates before they hit the polls in a little over one month.

Jerry Burnet, the Huntsville chapter of the NAACP’s political action committee chairman said it's important to get to know every candidate in the running, not just the big names at the top of the ballot.

“The public from time to time will ask, ‘Who's on the ballot?’ and this is an opportunity for the public to meet and dialogue with these candidates who are running,” said Burnet.

Seven candidates will be attending, and two more will send representatives. They are:

(D) Vann Caldwell

(D) Jason Fisher

(D) Michael Hansen

(D) Robert Kennedy Jr.

(D) Doug Jones (representative)

(D) Will Boyd (representative)

(R) Dom Gentile

(R) Mary Maxwell

(R) Bryan Peeples

The forum starts at 6 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. Each candidate will have a few minutes to speak, then there will be questions from a moderator, then you will have a chance to ask questions from the audience. There will also be time after the forum to meet the candidates one-on-one.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48