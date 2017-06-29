Decatur man killed in overnight motorcycle crash - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Decatur man killed in overnight motorcycle crash

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

Decatur police tell us that one person is dead after a late night motorcycle crash on Danville Road.

Police identify the man as 45-year-old Richard Turner of Decatur.

Police say he was heading north on Danville Road when his motorcycle collided with a truck.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly