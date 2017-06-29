Target TV stands recalled due to tip-over and entrapment danger

Homestar North America is recalling a Three-Drawer TV Chests sold only at Target due to serious tip-over and entrapment hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall and pose a serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).

Contact Homestar for a choice between two remedy options: a full refund including return shipping charges or a free tip-over restraint kit with virtual how-to instructions. Consumers who purchased the recalled chests are being contacted directly.

Product Recall Details from Target

Target Item Number: 249-09-0041, 249-09-2739, 249-09-2740, 249-09-3429

Online Item Number: 16795614, 17243999, 17243998, 50891585

For more information on this recall click here .

