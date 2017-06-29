Target TV stands recalled due to tip-over and entrapment danger

Half of the six public school districts in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties expect to see a decrease in Title I federal funding.More >>
Half of the six public school districts in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties expect to see a decrease in Title I federal funding.More >>
You’ll definitely notice the muggier start to the day as soon as you step out the door. Temps are in the the upper 60s and lower-70s to begin the morning.More >>
You’ll definitely notice the muggier start to the day as soon as you step out the door. Temps are in the the upper 60s and lower-70s to begin the morning.More >>
Fourth of July weekend is quickly approaching, meaning many pool-goers are going to be flocking to the community pools. Here are some tips to keep you and your family safe.More >>
Fourth of July weekend is quickly approaching, meaning many pool-goers are going to be flocking to the community pools. Here are some tips to keep you and your family safe.More >>
Colbert County Coroner Carlton Utley died tragically in what police are calling a "horrific traffic accident."More >>
Colbert County Coroner Carlton Utley died tragically in what police are calling a "horrific traffic accident."More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
Questions about why a blimp caught fire and burned near the U.S.Open are being raised by the CEO of the company that owned the blimp.More >>
Questions about why a blimp caught fire and burned near the U.S.Open are being raised by the CEO of the company that owned the blimp.More >>
Five people were rescued near Masonboro Inlet after their boat flipped on Wednesday.More >>
Five people were rescued near Masonboro Inlet after their boat flipped on Wednesday.More >>