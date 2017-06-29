Decatur losing 5 percent of Title I funding; Hartselle, Morgan systems also cut

Half of the six public school districts in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties expect to see a decrease in Title I federal funding.

According to numbers released by the Alabama Department of Education, Decatur City is projected to take the biggest hit — during a time when the school board has hired a superintendent to turn around test scores for students from socioeconomic disadvantaged situations.

Federal Title I money is designed to help children meet state academic standards in school districts with high percentages of students from low-income families.

Decatur’s student poverty rate is 65.4 percent, according to Chief Financial Officer Melanie Maples, and the district is scheduled to see a $132,449, or 5 percent, decrease in Title I money for fiscal 2018, which starts Sept. 1.

A large percentage of Decatur’s students have not met proficiency levels on the state’s standardized tests, but students in poverty have struggled the most. Under the two previous superintendents, the district diverted part of its Title I funding to summer and after-school intervention programs.

