Changes possibly coming to Marshall Co. Schools' cell phone policy

Half of the six public school districts in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties expect to see a decrease in Title I federal funding.More >>
Half of the six public school districts in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties expect to see a decrease in Title I federal funding.More >>
You’ll definitely notice the muggier start to the day as soon as you step out the door. Temps are in the the upper 60s and lower-70s to begin the morning.More >>
You’ll definitely notice the muggier start to the day as soon as you step out the door. Temps are in the the upper 60s and lower-70s to begin the morning.More >>
Fourth of July weekend is quickly approaching, meaning many pool-goers are going to be flocking to the community pools. Here are some tips to keep you and your family safe.More >>
Fourth of July weekend is quickly approaching, meaning many pool-goers are going to be flocking to the community pools. Here are some tips to keep you and your family safe.More >>
Colbert County Coroner Carlton Utley died tragically in what police are calling a "horrific traffic accident."More >>
Colbert County Coroner Carlton Utley died tragically in what police are calling a "horrific traffic accident."More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>