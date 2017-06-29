Changes possibly coming to Marshall Co. Schools' cell phone policy

There could be changes to the policies regarding the use of technology, particularly personal cell phones, when students return to Marshall County schools this fall.

The County School Board got copies of the changes to review at a meeting last week. The changes will be up for a vote at a future meeting.

“Classroom teachers, at their discretion, may require students to place their cell phones in a ‘cell phone cubby’ to preserve the integrity of instructional time,” according to the proposed policy changes.

A violation will result in: First time - The device will be kept by the principal until the end of the day. Second - The device will be kept until the end of the day and a parent conference will be required. Third – Both of the above penalties will apply plus 3 days of in-school suspension will be assigned for defiance of authority.

Read more at The Advertiser Gleam .

