Madison County to shut off water for bridge improvement

If you live in one part of Madison County, grab your shower and make that coffee! That's because the city is turning off your water soon.

This water outage involves Old Gurley and Valleystone Roads, Sanders and Townsend Drive, Tumpkins and Gingers Lane, Daniel Drive and Hillside Road.

The Madison County Water Department will shut the water off at 8 on Thursday morning for some District 3 bridge improvements.

It should be back on by 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

