Decatur police hope Explorer program creates future officers

The Decatur Police Department is working to build relationships with young people with its new Explorer program with the hope that some will join the department in the future.

The first Explorer group of 16 kids between 14 and 17 years old graduated during a ceremony on Wednesday.

For three weeks, they learned what police officers do day-to-day. The grads can now help with tasks, such as directing traffic.

The Decatur Police Department hopes some of these kids decide to become officers when they're older.

"There's so many things we do as a department that folks really probably don't understand. These guys are going to get an opportunity to see that from the inside and hopefully develop their minds about whether they would want to be a law enforcement officer down the road," said Lt. Proncey Robertson.

Ascend Performance Materials sponsored the first Explorer class.

The Decatur Police Department wants to also start a cadet program for ages 17 through 21.

