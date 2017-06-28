Crime Stoppers: Man steals go-kart from storage

We probably know that go-karts are a big deal with kids. But as you'll see in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, apparently they're a hit with crooks as well.

We have nighttime surveillance video at Premier Storage on 2055 Members Dr. in Huntsville from Jan. 24. The driver of a pickup truck got out of the truck at least two times.

Given what we know, we assume he cut the lock on the fence surrounding the business. Once inside the fence, he can be seen walking around the storage units.

Did he know what he was looking for? Did he know the particular unit to break into? We're not told that.

What we do know is he broke into a unit and stole a go-kart on a 16 foot trailer. He was seen wheeling that out.

Now the truck is believed to be a white Ford F-150 extended cab with gold trim on the bottom of the truck.

As for the driver - in this case the thief - investigators need to know more information on who he is. Any idea? There's a nice reward waiting for you if you do., up to $1,000 for your information leading to an arrest.

Just make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or if you'd prefer to text or email your anonymous tips, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

