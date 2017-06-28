Know your pool safety tips this holiday weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking more likely for Thursday.More >>
Fourth of July weekend is quickly approaching, meaning many pool-goers are going to be flocking to the community pools. Here are some tips to keep you and your family safe.More >>
Colbert County Coroner Carlton Utley died tragically in what police are calling a "horrific traffic accident."More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Rosie's Cantina on South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville is back open following an early morning burglary.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Questions about why a blimp caught fire and burned near the U.S.Open are being raised by the CEO of the company that owned the blimp.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
More than 400 people were relocated and one person was inured after an explosion at a Murray State University dorm Wednesday, June 28 in Murray, Kentucky.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a small plane went down in some woods near the Odell Williamson Municipal Airport in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
