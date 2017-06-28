Property taxes going up in Jackson and select counties

You may want to check your property taxes. They could very well be on the way up. The state is sending out new guidelines on assessing taxes.

County officials say the new rules apply to all property in the county, but some of those taking the larges hits are waterfront homes and businesses.

Homeowners may want to check the mail. If you get a notice from the revenue commissioner, your property taxes may be going up.

It has nothing to do with anything done locally, but at the state level, said Jackson County Revenue Commissioner Jeff Arnold. Arnold said the state hasn't changed the formula in 10 years and they're updating it for a select number of counties this year. Jackson County is one of those with the new guidelines.

Arnold said it's because the cost of materials has gone up over the years and the new guidelines reflect that. But if you disagree with what the county values your property, then you have options to appeal.

"Everybody's property value that changes, we send them a board of equalization valuation notice and it gives them a date and a time when they can come in and meet with the board of equalization. They have to come in and sign up or call us or send us a letter and say that they want to meet with the board of equalization," said Arnold.

County officials say if you plan to dispute your property values, you have until July 12 to get that set up.

WAFF 48 News reached out to the state revenue department for a list of those initial counties where the guidelines have changed. We hope to get those soon.

Also, the deadlines to appeal vary by county.

