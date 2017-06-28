Boaz group sends care packages to sailors affected by naval destroyer collision

Altrusa International of Boaz is collecting items for sailors affected by the USS Fitzgerald collision. (Source: WAFF)

A group in Boaz is working to help Navy sailors involved in the recent naval destroyer collision.

The packages going out have a special meaning for one woman in Boaz because her son is serving alongside those at the USS Fitzgerald.

Earlier this month, the Fitzgerald was heavily damaged when it collided with a cargo shop in Japanese waters. It killed seven crew members, and many lost their personal belongings.

Carolyn Reid got an email asking for help, so she and others in her group, Altrusa International of Boaz, sprang into action. They went shopping and purchased things for the sailors, such as socks, toothbrushes and toothpaste, shoes and other personal needs. They shipped them off last week.

But they've learned there are more needs and are hoping you can help.

"We'd like to send gift cards. Gift cards give them a chance to buy things that we are not allowed to send, such as aerosols, things that are not allowed to be shipped through the post office," said Reid.

If you would like to help you can send sailors at the USS Fitzgerald a gift card. The address is USO Yokosuka, PSC 473 Box 703, FPO-AP 96349.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48