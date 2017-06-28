Protesters gather in Huntsville over pending health care bill

Protesters gathered in downtown Huntsville to speak out against the pending GOP health care bill. (Source: WAFF)

Right now, lawmakers in Washington are busy making big decisions regarding the future of your health care.

On Wednesday, protesters gathered in downtown Huntsville hoping to get Sen. Luther Strange's attention.

"The American people deserve better. The American people are working hard and trying to get health care,” said protester Matthew Brown.

Protesters said that’s the message they wanted to get across to lawmakers.

"I'm not OK with it. I think people are spending too much money on benefits that don't serve us," protester Chris Dayton said.

President Donald Trump said he thinks the Republican health care plan will pass in the Senate, or at least come close. However, some Alabamians don't think that's what's good for the majority.

"I’m passionate because I know a lot of people who are going to be affected by this bill,” Brown said. “I know people with cancer, people with preexisting conditions who are going to be hurt by this. And I know a lot of hardworking people who are just trying to get a fair shake in life."

WAFF 48 News also spoke to a retired nurse practitioner at the protest who practiced in a northeast Alabama clinic. She said in her experience, health care is about morals and not politics.

“I actually had several people who died because they lacked specialty care and health care and insurance,” Kathy Lauderdale said.

“So I believe healthcare is a moral issue. I don't believe it is a Republican or Democratic issue,” she said.

Strange’s spokesperson offered this statement when we asked about his stance on the Senate’s health care bill:

As Obamacare continues its death-spiral of higher premiums and insurance companies pulling out of exchange networks, Senator Strange is working closely with his colleagues and President Trump’s administration to find a solution that will lower premiums, increase access, and protect our most vulnerable citizens by putting Medicaid on a sustainable path forward.

