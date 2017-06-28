Monrovia Fire Department Honors Church Bus Crash Victims

A Madison County volunteer fire department is supporting a local church involved in a deadly crash earlier this month.

The Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department is dedicating its annual blood drive to Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Firefighters are asking community members to honor the 40 students and chaperones involved in the bus crash near Atlanta on June 8th.

17-year-old Sarah Harmening died in the wreck.

The group was traveling to a mission trip to Africa.

Two LifeSouth Blood mobiles will be on site to accept blood donations on Saturday July 1st from 10am-3pm.

The Mt. ZIon Remembrance Blood Drive will take place at the Monrovia Fire Station located at 345 Mount Zion Road in Madison.

Erin Rountree a volunteer with the department shares why it's so important to come out and support the blood drive in the video below.

