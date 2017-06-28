Police provide parking, traffic information for July 4th at Dublin Park

The Madison Police Department has provided parking and traffic information for the July Fourth event at Dublin Park on Old Madison Pike. Madison police will provide traffic control and public safety during the event.

Parking will be closed during the event. Parking will be available at Bob Jones High School. Shuttle services will be available starting at 2 p.m. Special needs shuttles will be available.

Kids' Kingdom will be closed.

All areas at the north side of the park beginning with soccer field three and extending to the east and west boundaries of the park will be closed for safety. Only authorized personnel are allowed in this safety area.

Traffic along Old Madison Pike from Hughes Road to Sienn a Vista will be impacted and may be subject to traffic control or stopped to facilitate safety. Hughes Road at Old Madison Pike is subject to traffic control by officers to facilitate pedestrian safety with emphasis at the conclusion of the event. Traffic along Hughes Road and East View Road will be affected by for shuttle services to and from the event.

Motorists should be alert for:pedestrians in these areas, especially near the park, officers directing traffic in roadways, and families with baby strollers and young children, especially after dark.

For inquiries regarding parking, shuttle services, or the event, please contact Dublin Park at 256-772-9300

