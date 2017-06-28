Thieves steal safe and tequila from South Huntsville restaurant

Rosie's Cantina on South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville is back open following an early morning burglary.



Owner BJ Fratesi says three burglars cut the power to the restaurant around 3:30a.m. Wednesday.



The thieves broke into the side door to get to a safe bolted into the ground.



The burglars were able to remove the safe and make off with a couple bottles of tequila.



The suspects were picked up by the restaurant's surveillance system. Police are currently reviewing the footage.



Rosie's was closed for lunch while repairs were made to the damaged door. The restaurant has since reopened.



