Biergarten fundraiser to support veterans

Armed Forces Week celebration continues through the Biergarten Stein & Dine Fundraiser.

The event is June 29 at the Space and Rocket Center starting at 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

German beer and food will be served. Any money spent at the event goes directly to "Still Serving Veterans," a charity to help place veterans and transitioning service members in helpful employment and getting their veteran benefits.

