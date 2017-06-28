Community meeting with Decatur police chief to discuss neighborhood watch groups

Decatur residents, City Council members and Police Chief Nate Allen will meet at the Entrepreneurial Center at 6 p.m. today to gauge community interest in starting Neighborhood Watch groups throughout the city.

The meeting will give residents a chance to express their concerns about crime in the city and for police to give instruction on how to organize watch groups, Allen said.

“We feel at the Police Department that Neighborhood Watch groups are key to preventing crime,” Allen said. “It’s neighbors watching neighbors. There are a lot more neighbors' eyes watching the community than there are police officers.”

District 2 City Councilwoman Kristi Hill said she got the idea to have Allen talk about Neighborhood Watch after several residents expressed concern about break-ins in their neighborhoods. After sharing her idea with other council members, she opened the event to all district residents.

Allen said Hill also showed interest in such a meeting after the Police Department announced its new Safety Education Unit earlier this year.

