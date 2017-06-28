Community meeting with Decatur police chief to discuss neighborhood watch groups

This is likely our last cool morning we’ll see for next several weeks as the true heat of summer will set in for a while.More >>
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.More >>
22-year-old Aziz Sayyed is being held in the Madison County jail on charges of supporting an act of terrorism. He's been there without bond since June 15.More >>
We have an update to the deadly church bus crash that happened in Atlanta on June 8. Bus driver Jerry Sims is back in the Huntsville area, according to his attorney, Jason Swindle.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
Folly Beach Police are investigating a death that followed an altercation early Wednesday morning.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Police testified that the officer began shooting the man through the driver`s side window and continued shooting while side stepping towards the front of the van.More >>
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
