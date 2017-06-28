Manhunt underway after deadly Huntsville shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting where a man was shot and killed on Barbara Drive on Tuesday night just before 11:30 p.m.

Police tell us, they believe it was a home invasion where the homeowner was killed on the porch.

The suspect ran off and is not in custody. Police believe the killer may have been streaming on Facebook Live after the crime but didn’t say what the video showed.

The victim’s brother told us he was well liked by everyone in the neighborhood. One woman said he was “like everyone’s uncle”.

Neighbors and the brother were all very emotional The brother says he never heard of him having any problems with anyone.

The brother also told us the victim had a dog who wouldn’t leave his owner's side after he was killed.

