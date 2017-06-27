New sponsors and city step up for Florence 4th of July fireworks

A 4th of July celebration will go on this summer at McFarland Park in Florence.



The Spirit of Freedom celebration, which has been a 35 year tradition, was canceled earlier this week after the longtime sponsor had to drop the event for financial reasons.



Florence city leaders responded to the news by working to rally sponsors for a celebration to take its place.



A Facebook event was launched on Tuesday announcing a 4th of July fireworks celebration will happen at McFarland Park this year. The fireworks will take place at 9:00p.m. on July 4.



Florence Mayor Steve Holt says a number of new sponsors jumped in to contribute $10,000. The city of Florence will add an additional $5,000.



Nearly 30,000 people go to McFarland Park every July to celebrate the 4th.



