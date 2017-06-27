Deputies respond to Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant report of suspici - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Deputies respond to Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant report of suspicious person as precaution

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Limestone County sheriff’s deputies are responding this morning to a report of a suspicious person outside the TVA Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Athens, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young said this situation has not been elevated to alert status, but he said the increased response is “an abundance of caution type thing based on what’s going on elsewhere.”

He was referring to Redstone Arsenal being placed on lock. 

