Deputies respond to Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant report of suspicious person as precaution

Limestone County sheriff’s deputies are responding this morning to a report of a suspicious person outside the TVA Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Athens, according to the sheriff’s office.

LCSO responded to an unconfirmed report of a suspicious person taking photos near the Brownsferry Nuclear Plant. No contact at this time. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 27, 2017

Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young said this situation has not been elevated to alert status, but he said the increased response is “an abundance of caution type thing based on what’s going on elsewhere.”

He was referring to Redstone Arsenal being placed on lock.

