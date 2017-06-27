Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant clear following report of suspicious person

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the TVA Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant is all clear following a report of a suspicious person on Tuesday.

LCSO responded to an unconfirmed report of a suspicious person taking photos near the Brownsferry Nuclear Plant. No contact at this time. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 27, 2017

Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young said this situation has not been elevated to alert status, but he said the increased response is “an abundance of caution type thing based on what’s going on elsewhere.”

He was referring to the Redstone Arsenal being placed on lock down.



Deputies were not able to locate any suspicious person once on the scene. The area is clear and no evidence of suspicious activity was found.



