WATCH: News conference on Redstone Arsenal incident

Friends and family getting news of this possible active shooter are understandably concerned. One of them tells us she's been in contact with people inside through social media.

Employees asked to keep hands raised during evacuation (Source: WAFF)

There is a press conference scheduled to start before 4 p.m. It is being streamed live in the window above.

An emergency situation seems to be under control at Redstone Arsenal following the report of a possible active shooter. All gates on on the Arsenal were lifted at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials are asking everyone to stay clear of the Redstone Arsenal Sparkman Complex. An investigation is currently underway.

Gov. Kay Ivey said there was no shooting and no casualties. We are waiting to hear more from Redstone officials.

Personnel not near that area have been instructed to resume normal duties. According to the Team Redstone Facebook page, the Sparkman Complex and intersections in and around Martin Road remain in a lock down status.

The remainder of the installation is open for normal traffic. Officials say they recommend organizational accountability continue.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle released a statement Tuesday afternoon and talked about the first responders who were on the scene ready to assist.

“I am proud of Huntsville police officers, HEMSI, Fire & Rescue and our public safety network for their quick help in assisting our Redstone partners,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “Our officers worked hand in hand with Team Redstone to secure facilities and monitor gates. Strong cooperation for a strong community.”

All gates were closed at 10:00 a.m. following reports of a possible active shooter.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are responding to the scene.

The Marshall Space Flight Center sent an alert at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday warning that a "situation exists near the Sparkman Center, RSA building. 5301." The message asked for people to avoid the area.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

A second message sent at 10:30 read: "An active shooter has been reported at the RSA Sparkman Center. Personnel in this area take protective action now. This is not a drill."

The Redstone Arsenal is a military installation in northern Alabama. The United States Materiel Command, the Army’s Aviation and Missile Command, the Department of Defense’s Missile Defense Agency and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center all operate within the post.

It is most well-known for its NASA facilities, where engineers test rocket propulsion.

It is home to 36,000 - 40,000 personnel per day.

An active shooter drill was planned for tomorrow, however, officials tell us the current situation is not part of the drill.

