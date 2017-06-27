Redstone says active shooter calls were false alarm

Friends and family getting news of this possible active shooter are understandably concerned. One of them tells us she's been in contact with people inside through social media.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking more likely for Thursday.More >>
Rosie's Cantina on South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville is back open following an early morning burglary.More >>
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.More >>
22-year-old Aziz Sayyed is being held in the Madison County jail on charges of supporting an act of terrorism. He's been there without bond since June 15.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.More >>
A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A man is dead after he was hit by an unmarked police car as he was trying to cross a busy Baton Rouge roadway Tuesday evening, according to investigators. The victim's name has not been released.More >>
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for 20-year-old Dameon Marmolejo. He is approximately 5'5" and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for beating his former girlfriend on June 17, 2017, causing serious bodily injury.More >>
