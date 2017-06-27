Redstone: No evidence of shooting, investigation ongoing

Friends and family getting news of this possible active shooter are understandably concerned. One of them tells us she's been in contact with people inside through social media.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

Col. Tom Holliday, garrison commander, said they received two 911 calls about a possible active shooter at the Sparkman Center. The facility was put on lockdown and investigated.

Holliday confirmed there was no shooter found and no injuries. He said there was no evidence that any shots were fired.

Normal operations resumed shortly before 1 p.m.

The military's criminal investigations division is now handling the investigation.

Holliday said this is an isolated incident and that the initial callers claimed they heard shots and saw a possible gunman. He said that information was found to not be credible. He said initial 911 reports like this can often be confused and was in this case.

Holliday said the evacuation and lockdown was warranted to ensure safety. He said "given the situation in the country," they would rather "overreact than underreact."

"When it comes to safety and security of out workforce, our system worked. That was proven today," he said.

Holliday expressed gratitude for the local, state and federal responders who secured the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, responded to the scene.

“I believe we saw very clearly that the reaction of our first responders was spot on," he said.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle released a statement Tuesday afternoon and talked about the first responders who were on the scene ready to assist.

“I am proud of Huntsville police officers, HEMSI, Fire & Rescue and our public safety network for their quick help in assisting our Redstone partners,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “Our officers worked hand in hand with Team Redstone to secure facilities and monitor gates. Strong cooperation for a strong community.”

Holliday said there was a previously scheduled active shooter training drill scheduled this week, but that has been cancelled.

“We believe we learned everything we need to," he said of Tuesday's incident.

The Marshall Space Flight Center sent an alert at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday warning that a "situation exists near the Sparkman Center, RSA building. 5301." The message asked for people to avoid the area.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

[LISTEN: Witness describes situation inside the Arsenal]

A second message sent at 10:30 read: "An active shooter has been reported at the RSA Sparkman Center. Personnel in this area take protective action now. This is not a drill."

The Redstone Arsenal is a military installation in northern Alabama. The United States Materiel Command, the Army’s Aviation and Missile Command, the Department of Defense’s Missile Defense Agency and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center all operate within the post.

It is most well-known for its NASA facilities, where engineers test rocket propulsion.

It is home to 36,000 - 40,000 personnel per day.

An active shooter drill was planned for tomorrow, however, officials tell us the current situation is not part of the drill.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48