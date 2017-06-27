LIVE COVERAGE: Possible active shooter at Redstone Arsenal

Friends and family getting news of this possible active shooter are understandably concerned. One of them tells us she's been in contact with people inside through social media.More >>
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.More >>
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.More >>
A few passing showers will be moving through the Tennessee Valley early this morning. Expect clouds to start the day.More >>
A few passing showers will be moving through the Tennessee Valley early this morning. Expect clouds to start the day.More >>
22-year-old Aziz Sayyed is being held in the Madison County jail on charges of supporting an act of terrorism. He's been there without bond since June 15.More >>
22-year-old Aziz Sayyed is being held in the Madison County jail on charges of supporting an act of terrorism. He's been there without bond since June 15.More >>
We have an update to the deadly church bus crash that happened in Atlanta on June 8. Bus driver Jerry Sims is back in the Huntsville area, according to his attorney, Jason Swindle.More >>
We have an update to the deadly church bus crash that happened in Atlanta on June 8. Bus driver Jerry Sims is back in the Huntsville area, according to his attorney, Jason Swindle.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.More >>
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.More >>
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>