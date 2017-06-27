7 teens arrested on burglary charges in Decatur

Seven teenage boys are facing burglary charges after police say they broke into vehicles in the Decatur area from June 22 - Monday, June 26.

Decatur police responded to an unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle call in progress in the 1200 Block of Cedarwood Drive in Decatur on Thursday, June 22 just before 4 a.m.

Officers spoke with the victim who reported that his vehicle had been broken into. During the course of the investigation, 18-year-old Daniel Wesley, a 14-year-old male juvenile, two 15-year-old male juveniles, and a 17-year-old male juvenile, were developed as the primary suspects after officers located them walking around the area just after the victim called the police.

The 17-year-old male juvenile fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival. One of the 15-year-old male juveniles was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm that had been taken from a vehicle near Julian Harris school.

All the juveniles were arrested and transported to the Decatur Police Department. Investigators tell us Wesley and all the juveniles were charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. One of the 15-year-old male juveniles was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and will face additional charges.

Wesley was transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. Two of the juveniles were released to their parents per Morgan County Juvenile Court and one of the 15-year-old male juveniles was transported to the Tuscumbia Juvenile Facility Lockup.

The 17-year-old male juvenile that fled the scene currently has an active juvenile pickup order for his arrest.

Police tell us that multiple vehicles in the Oak Lea and Westmead neighborhood had been broken into.

On Friday, June 23, the 17-year-old male juvenile turned himself into Decatur police and was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Around 1 p.m. On Monday, June 26, a representative with Decatur City Schools reported a burglary at Decatur High School. Investigators say the representative said that the inside of the school had been vandalized.

After the investigation, investigators say, Daniel Wesley, two 14-year-old male juveniles, two 15-year-old male juveniles, one 16-year-old male juvenile were developed as the primary suspects after they were captured on the school’s video surveillance.

After further investigation, it was determined that four of the male juveniles had been arrested earlier for committing the breaking and entering of a motor vehicle Cedarwood Drive. The other two other juveniles that were captured on camera at the school had no connection to the breaking and entering case that occurred in the Oak Lea and Julian Harris areas.

On Monday, June 26 two victims reported unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicles at two different locations. One happened n the 2300 Block of Williamsburg Drive and the other in the 1600 block of Brookline Avenue

The Williamsburg victim told police that several items had been stolen from inside his vehicle and the Brookline Avenue said a firearm had been stolen from inside her vehicle

During the course of both investigations, Daniel Wesley, one 14-year-old male juvenile, two 15-year-old male juveniles, one 17-year-old male juvenile were developed as the primary suspects in both cases.

At the end of both investigations, the following were charged with the following and additional charges:

Daniel Wesley: Three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicle and burglary. He is currently in the Morgan County Jail on a $9,500 bond.

17-year-old male juvenile: Three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and burglary

16-year-old male juvenile: Burglary

15-year-old male juvenile: Three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and burglary

14-year-old male juvenile: Three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and burglary

15-year-old male juvenile: Three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and burglary

14-year-old male juvenile: Burglar

