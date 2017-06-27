Safe room for Cowart Elementary in Athens

If your kids attend Cowart Elementary in Athens, they'll have a new safe place to go when severe weather strikes.

The money was assigned to the county after the 2014 tornado outbreak.

When completed, the safe room will be able to hold 422 people.

It'll be open to the public when school isn't in session.

On Monday night, the Athens City Council approved hiring Lee Helms Associates, to oversee the project.

