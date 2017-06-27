Muscle Shoals to consider guardrails for Southgate drainage ditch

City leaders are pricing the cost to install guardrails on the parking lot side of the Southgate Mall drainage ditch after a flash flood Friday stranded one motorist in the floodwaters.

City Engineer Brad Williams said Mayor David Bradford has instructed him to put a priority on getting estimates on railing materials and installation in that area.

Williams said such railings are in place for a portion of the ditch, but did not extend to the area where the motorist had to be freed from her submerged car by Muscle Shoals firefighters and bystanders.

"That area is in a 100-year floodplain, so you expect some flooding," Williams said. "But we want to try to protect people when it does happen."

The city's flood map shows the location as one of the largest flood-prone areas in Muscle Shoals.

Read more at the Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48