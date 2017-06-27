Manhunt for gunman after 2 women shot on Keith Street

Huntsville police are looking for two suspects who shot two women inside a car on Keith Street near Barry Street.

Police say, it's also possible, the women were robbed. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police did find an SUV abandoned on Barry Street. K-9 units searched the scene for the suspects.

