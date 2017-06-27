Manhunt for gunman after 2 women shot on Keith Street

A few passing showers will be moving through the Tennessee Valley early this morning. Expect clouds to start the day.More >>
22-year-old Aziz Sayyed is being held in the Madison County jail on charges of supporting an act of terrorism. He's been there without bond since June 15.More >>
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.More >>
We have an update to the deadly church bus crash that happened in Atlanta on June 8. Bus driver Jerry Sims is back in the Huntsville area, according to his attorney, Jason Swindle.More >>
The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in Fayetteville, Tenn.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
The video shows the car swerving from one side of the road to the other, even passing oncoming traffic in the grass on the left and hitting a guard rail, before going airborne and landing in a wooded area.More >>
A juvenile has been charged with reckless murder and second-degree assault in connection with a shooting that left a child dead and a teenager injured Monday afternoon, Montgomery police confirmed late Monday night.More >>
