Fire destroys RV on Vining Avenue

An RV was destroyed by a fire on Vining Avenue in Huntsville early Tuesday morning.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

No one was inside the RV when it caught on fire.

Investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire but they say right now it appears to be electrical.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48