Attorney says Huntsville terrorism suspect deserves bond

22-year-old Aziz Sayyed is being held in the Madison County jail on charges of supporting an act of terrorism. He's been there without bond since June 15.

Investigators say Sayyed was arrested after someone tipped off police. Authorities searched an apartment where Sayyed was living for any evidence of terrorist activity.

Criminal defense attorney Bruce Gardner says authorities don't have evidence that would warrant Sayyed being held without bond and he should be released.

