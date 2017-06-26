Conservation group plans bass restocking in Lake Guntersville

The Lake Guntersville Conservation Group will start a restocking plan for Lake Guntersville next spring. They have been working to resolve the stocking problem since a major bass magazine d ropped the lake from a top 10 ranking.

Conservation group officials believe that the stocking program will not only have a healthy impact on the lake but also a good economic impact.

After seeking solutions for a year, the Lake Guntersville Conservation Group has decided to stock an additional 50,000 fish. The fish will be the Florida strain and be put in locations all around the lake.

Bassmaster magazine d ropped the lake out of the top 10 after being one of the premier lakes in the country for many years.

Recent fish surveys have shown promising bass spawns in the lake, but bass guide Mike Carter said the group feels they need a little extra. He said they're trying to get the lake back into the top five.

"The main thing about the ultimate goal of the lake is the health of the lake overall, and when it's at its best you're going to notice a difference in the economy of the lake and the fishermen. You know, Guntersville Lake has always been on everybody's bucket list. For years, all over the country, everybody wants to go to Guntersville Lake. We want that back," said Carter.

Carter said they plan to begin the restocking in May 2018.

