Church bus driver's attorney issues statement on fatal wreck

We have an update to the deadly church bus crash that happened in Atlanta on June 8. Bus driver Jerry Sims is back in the Huntsville area, according to his attorney, Jason Swindle.More >>
We have an update to the deadly church bus crash that happened in Atlanta on June 8. Bus driver Jerry Sims is back in the Huntsville area, according to his attorney, Jason Swindle.More >>
Florence Police are on the scene of a fatal accident at the intersection of Irvine Ave. and Seminary St. near the UNA campus.More >>
Florence Police are on the scene of a fatal accident at the intersection of Irvine Ave. and Seminary St. near the UNA campus.More >>
The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in Fayetteville, Tenn.More >>
The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in Fayetteville, Tenn.More >>
A frontal boundary is slowly moving through the area this afternoon and evening.More >>
A frontal boundary is slowly moving through the area this afternoon and evening.More >>
A man is custody in Marshall County after reportedly impersonating an officer to force a victim to have sex with him.More >>
A man is custody in Marshall County after reportedly impersonating an officer to force a victim to have sex with him.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
A New York, New York man's tale of a recent visit to Starbucks has exploded on Facebook. And it's pretty easy to see why.More >>
A New York, New York man's tale of a recent visit to Starbucks has exploded on Facebook. And it's pretty easy to see why.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Surveillance video taken from the scene shows a group of men sneaking up behind the pair of tourists from Massachusetts and hitting them in the head in the 200 block of Bienville Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
Surveillance video taken from the scene shows a group of men sneaking up behind the pair of tourists from Massachusetts and hitting them in the head in the 200 block of Bienville Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
Photographer Ben Shirk takes those traditional senior photos of jackets and ties and conservative blouses and turns them into something much more dramatic.More >>
Photographer Ben Shirk takes those traditional senior photos of jackets and ties and conservative blouses and turns them into something much more dramatic.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>