Church bus driver's attorney issues statement on fatal wreck

We have an update to the deadly church bus crash that happened in Atlanta on June 8. Bus driver Jerry Sims is back in the Huntsville area, according to his attorney, Jason Swindle.

READ MORE: Student killed, multiple injured in Huntsville church bus crash in Atlanta

Swindle said there is nothing new in the case right now, but he wants the Huntsville community to know how upset Sims is about the loss of Sarah Harmening's life in that crash.

Swindle issued an exclusive statement to WAFF 48 News.

Jerry and his family are relying on God, the church, and the community during this time of great adversity and pain. But, he is a man of extraordinary faith. His prayers are not centered around his own well being. His prayers are for the friends, families, and loved ones who have been affected by this terrible accident.

Swindle said that at this point in time, there are no court dates set. Swindle said he’s contacted the prosecutor in Georgia and that the lawyers are currently having ongoing discussions regarding the case.

READ MORE: Driver in fatal church bus crash charged with vehicular homicide

We’ll update you as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48